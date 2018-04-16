Dustin Poirier talks backstage after his win over Justin Gaethje at Fight Night Glendale.
Apr 14, 2018
Watch Alex Oliveira in the Octagon after her victory over Carlos Condit at Fight Night Glendale.
Apr 14, 2018
Watch Dustin Poirier in the Octagon after her victory over Justin Gaethje at Fight Night Glendale.
Apr 14, 2018
Watch Israel Adesanya in the Octagon after his victory over Marvin Vettori at Fight Night Glendale.
Apr 14, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
