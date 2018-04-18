Home
AFC is live tonight on UFC FIGHT PASS

By Mickey Weiss April 18, 2018
Special to UFC.com
Alaska Fighting Championships is back at the Alaska Airlines Center for AFC 139. The event will stream live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS tonight at 9 pm PT.

The main event of the evening will mark the return of Jared Mazurek (6-1 in MMA), who will be making his first appearance in the AFC cage since losing his bantamweight title back in March of 2017. He’ll take on Aaron Uloran, one of the Alaska’s top prospects, in a featherweight bout.

Additionally, the card’s co-main event will feature an intriguing bantamweight matchup between Josh Branham and Casey Johnson. Branham (15-9) is as experienced as it gets, with over 10 fights in the AFC under his belt. Johnson (6-1), on the other hand, is an up-and-comer who has already picked up wins in notable promotions such as King of the Cage. In fact, AFC President Sarah Lorimer believes this fight represents a huge opportunity for Johnson. “I have been watching Casey and his team,” Lormier said. “I feel if he can make it past Branham, he will be getting the call to the big leagues very soon.”

AFC 139 is just the first in a lineup of exciting AFC events coming up. The promotion’s next event, AFC 140, will take place on May 16 and will be headlined by UFC veteran Justin Buchholz taking on undefeated prospect Carlton Minus.

AFC 139 will stream live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS.

