A pair of lightweight tilts added to Utica event

Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York will be the site for a pair of clashes between lightweight veterans, as Desmond Green faces Gleison Tibau and Nik Lentz battles Leo Santos.
Headlining the event, which airs live on FS1, is a clash of bantamweight contenders between Jimmie Rivera and Marlon Moraes. Tickets are on sale now.
Looking to snap the first two-fight losing streak of his career, Rochester's Green will get a home game in upstate New York against Brazil's Tibau, who will be fighting for the 28th time in the UFC this June.
Fresh from a November finish of Will Brooks that earned him Performance of the Night honors, Lentz will attempt to keep the momentum going against Brazil's Santos, who is undefeated in the UFC at 5-0-1.
Headlining the event, which airs live on FS1, is a clash of bantamweight contenders between Jimmie Rivera and Marlon Moraes. Tickets are on sale now.
Looking to snap the first two-fight losing streak of his career, Rochester's Green will get a home game in upstate New York against Brazil's Tibau, who will be fighting for the 28th time in the UFC this June.
Fresh from a November finish of Will Brooks that earned him Performance of the Night honors, Lentz will attempt to keep the momentum going against Brazil's Santos, who is undefeated in the UFC at 5-0-1.
Comments