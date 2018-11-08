Fight Night Denver Official Weigh-In Results

Fight Night Denver celebrates 25 years of the UFC in the very city of the first UFC event. Chan Sung Jung "The Korean Zombie" and Yair "El Pantera" Rodriguez will headline the FS1 main card that gets underway at 10pm/7pm ETPT. Four prelim fights will also air on FS1 beginning at 8pm/5pm ETPT, and FIGHT PASS subscribers get two exclusive bonus prelims that kick off the evening at 7pm/4pm ETPT.Below are the official weigh-in results for Fight Night Denver.The Korean Zombie (146) vs Yair Rodriguez (145.5)Donald Cerrone (170) vs Mike Perry (170.5)Raquel Pennington () vs Germaine de Randamie (136)Beneil Dariush (155.5) vs Thiago Moises (156)Maycee Barber () vs Hannah Cifers (115.5)Michael Trizano (155) vs Luis Pena (155)Ashley Yoder (115.5) vs Amanda Cooper (116)Chas Skelly (146) vs Bobby Moffett (146)Davi Ramos (156) vs John Gunther (155.5)Devonte Smith (156) vs Julian Erosa (155)Joseph Morales (125.5) vs Eric Shelton (126)Mark De La Rosa (136) vs Joby Sanchez (135)