Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Fight Night Denver Official Weigh-In Results

UFC Staff Report November 08, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
Fight Night Denver celebrates 25 years of the UFC in the very city of the first UFC event. Chan Sung Jung "The Korean Zombie" and Yair "El Pantera" Rodriguez will headline the FS1 main card that gets underway at 10pm/7pm ETPT. Four prelim fights will also air on FS1 beginning at 8pm/5pm ETPT, and FIGHT PASS subscribers get two exclusive bonus prelims that kick off the evening at 7pm/4pm ETPT.

Below are the official weigh-in results for Fight Night Denver.

Five Round Main Event
The Korean Zombie (146) vs Yair Rodriguez (145.5)

Co-Main Event
Donald Cerrone (170) vs Mike Perry (170.5)

Main Card
Raquel Pennington () vs Germaine de Randamie (136)
Beneil Dariush (155.5) vs Thiago Moises (156)
Maycee Barber () vs Hannah Cifers (115.5)
Michael Trizano (155) vs Luis Pena (155)

Denver Prelims
Ashley Yoder (115.5) vs Amanda Cooper (116)
Chas Skelly (146) vs Bobby Moffett (146)
Davi Ramos (156) vs John Gunther (155.5)
Devonte Smith (156) vs Julian Erosa (155)

UFC FIGHT PASS Early Prelims
Joseph Morales (125.5) vs Eric Shelton (126)
Mark De La Rosa (136) vs Joby Sanchez (135)

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, November 10
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Denver, CO
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
There have been few fighters to do it like Donald Cerrone. The man known as 'Cowboy' has delivered plenty of exciting fights, moments and finishes. Ahead of his UFC Denver showdown, check out Cowboy's top five finishes.
There have been few fighters to do it like Donald Cerrone. The man known as 'Cowboy' has delivered plenty of exciting fights, moments and finishes. Ahead of his UFC Denver showdown, check out Cowboy's top five finishes.
Nov 8, 2018
After a long lay off, featherweight Yair Rodriguez is happy to be back and is ready to take on Korean Zombie in the main event of UFC Fight Night Denver.
After a long lay off, featherweight Yair Rodriguez is happy to be back and is ready to take on Korean Zombie in the main event of UFC Fight Night Denver.
Nov 8, 2018
Take a look at the 5 finishes by fighters competing on the UFC's 25th anniversary card, Fight Night Denver.
Take a look at the 5 finishes by fighters competing on the UFC's 25th anniversary card, Fight Night Denver.
Nov 8, 2018
Donald Cerrone and Mike Perry will settle their score when they meet in the co-main event at Fight Night Denver on Saturday.
Donald Cerrone and Mike Perry will settle their score when they meet in the co-main event at Fight Night Denver on Saturday.
Nov 8, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018