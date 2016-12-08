2016 By the Numbers

207
Next week’s UFC year-end Pay-Per-View, which includes two UFC title fights between champion Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey and champion Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt
40
UFC events in 2016 up until this point, starting with UFC 195 and ending with UFC Fight Night: VanZant vs. Waterson
12
PPVs
23
FOX and FS1 events
5
UFC FIGHT PASS events
10
Countries were visited by the Octagon - Australia, Brazil, Canada, Croatia, England, Germany, Ireland, Mexico, Netherlands and USA
2
Of those countries - Croatia and Netherlands - were new to the UFC
483
Fights
151
Knockouts
88
Submissions
106
First round finishes including 1 No Contest
7
Draws - Damon Jackson vs. Levan Makashvili (majority), Sergio Moraes vs. Luan Chagas (split), Kevin Casey vs. Elvis Mutapcic (split), Michael Graves vs. Bojan Velickovic (majority), Christian Colombo vs. Jarjis Danho (majority), Alejandro Perez vs. Albert Morales (majority) and, the epic, Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen Thompson (majority) for the UFC welterweight title
17
UFC title fights
3
Interim title fights
9
New UFC champions were crowned (in chronological order) - Dominick Cruz, Miesha Tate, Stipe Miocic, Michael Bisping, Eddie Alvarez, Amanda Nunes, Tyron Woodley, Conor McGregor, Jose Aldo
155, 145
Pounds or weight classes that Conor McGregor won the UFC titles of with his knockout of Jose Aldo last year and his knockout of Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205, the “Notorious” one is the only fighter to ever hold UFC belts in two weight classes at the same time
3
New interim UFC champions (in chronological order) - Jon Jones, Jose Aldo and Max Holloway
1569
Days between current UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz winning the belt back against TJ Dillashaw on January 17th and “The Dominator’s” previous title defense against Demetrious Johnson in October 2011
3360
Days between the beginning (WEC 26) and end (UFC 199) of the UFC/WEC bantamweight division’s best rivalry - Dominick Cruz vs. Urijah Faber, also WEC 26 is Cruz’s one and only career loss thus far
34-10
Urijah Faber’s pro record that spanned 13 years including five successful WEC featherweight title defenses and ended with a unanimous decision win at UFC Fight Night: VanZant vs. Waterson
19-9
UFC/WEC record by “The California Kid” including 14 finishes
19
Seconds it took for Chas Skelly to snatch an anaconda choke of Maximo Blanco at UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Johnson, fastest submission in 2016
13
Seconds it took for Anthony “Rumble” Johnson to score a knockout of Glover Teixeira at UFC 202, fastest KO/TKO in 2016 and fastest finish in 2016
18
Finishes in 2016 were under a minute - 15 KO/TKO, 3 sub
23:30
Time into the bout when, incredibly, Miesha Tate secured a rear naked choke of Holly Holm at UFC 196 to win the UFC women’s bantamweight championship, latest finish in 2016
3:16
Time into the bout when Amanda Nunes secured a rear naked choke of Miesha Tate to win UFC women’s bantamweight championship at UFC 200
9:12
Time into the bout when Nate Diaz secured a rear naked choke of Conor McGregor at UFC 196, stopping McGregor’s 15 fight win streak and 7 UFC fight win streak
12
Days notice that Diaz took the fight on against McGregor at 170 pounds, originally was a UFC lightweight championship bout between then champ Rafael Dos Anjos vs. McGregor
202
UFC event, five months later, where the highly anticipated rematch took place with McGregor defeating Diaz by majority decision (48-47, 47-47, 48-47)
205
UFC event held at Madison Square Garden in New York City for the first time in Octagon history
Next week’s UFC year-end Pay-Per-View, which includes two UFC title fights between champion Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey and champion Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt
40
UFC events in 2016 up until this point, starting with UFC 195 and ending with UFC Fight Night: VanZant vs. Waterson
12
PPVs
23
FOX and FS1 events
5
UFC FIGHT PASS events
10
Countries were visited by the Octagon - Australia, Brazil, Canada, Croatia, England, Germany, Ireland, Mexico, Netherlands and USA
2
Of those countries - Croatia and Netherlands - were new to the UFC
483
Fights
151
Knockouts
88
Submissions
106
First round finishes including 1 No Contest
7
Draws - Damon Jackson vs. Levan Makashvili (majority), Sergio Moraes vs. Luan Chagas (split), Kevin Casey vs. Elvis Mutapcic (split), Michael Graves vs. Bojan Velickovic (majority), Christian Colombo vs. Jarjis Danho (majority), Alejandro Perez vs. Albert Morales (majority) and, the epic, Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen Thompson (majority) for the UFC welterweight title
17
UFC title fights
3
Interim title fights
9
New UFC champions were crowned (in chronological order) - Dominick Cruz, Miesha Tate, Stipe Miocic, Michael Bisping, Eddie Alvarez, Amanda Nunes, Tyron Woodley, Conor McGregor, Jose Aldo
155, 145
Pounds or weight classes that Conor McGregor won the UFC titles of with his knockout of Jose Aldo last year and his knockout of Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205, the “Notorious” one is the only fighter to ever hold UFC belts in two weight classes at the same time
3
New interim UFC champions (in chronological order) - Jon Jones, Jose Aldo and Max Holloway
1569
Days between current UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz winning the belt back against TJ Dillashaw on January 17th and “The Dominator’s” previous title defense against Demetrious Johnson in October 2011
3360
Days between the beginning (WEC 26) and end (UFC 199) of the UFC/WEC bantamweight division’s best rivalry - Dominick Cruz vs. Urijah Faber, also WEC 26 is Cruz’s one and only career loss thus far
34-10
Urijah Faber’s pro record that spanned 13 years including five successful WEC featherweight title defenses and ended with a unanimous decision win at UFC Fight Night: VanZant vs. Waterson
19-9
UFC/WEC record by “The California Kid” including 14 finishes
19
Seconds it took for Chas Skelly to snatch an anaconda choke of Maximo Blanco at UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Johnson, fastest submission in 2016
13
Seconds it took for Anthony “Rumble” Johnson to score a knockout of Glover Teixeira at UFC 202, fastest KO/TKO in 2016 and fastest finish in 2016
18
Finishes in 2016 were under a minute - 15 KO/TKO, 3 sub
23:30
Time into the bout when, incredibly, Miesha Tate secured a rear naked choke of Holly Holm at UFC 196 to win the UFC women’s bantamweight championship, latest finish in 2016
3:16
Time into the bout when Amanda Nunes secured a rear naked choke of Miesha Tate to win UFC women’s bantamweight championship at UFC 200
9:12
Time into the bout when Nate Diaz secured a rear naked choke of Conor McGregor at UFC 196, stopping McGregor’s 15 fight win streak and 7 UFC fight win streak
12
Days notice that Diaz took the fight on against McGregor at 170 pounds, originally was a UFC lightweight championship bout between then champ Rafael Dos Anjos vs. McGregor
202
UFC event, five months later, where the highly anticipated rematch took place with McGregor defeating Diaz by majority decision (48-47, 47-47, 48-47)
205
UFC event held at Madison Square Garden in New York City for the first time in Octagon history
7736
Days between UFC’s first event in the state of New York (UFC 7) and UFC 205 as the New York legislature lifted the ban last March
1337
Days between Jim Miller vs. Joe Lauzon’s Fight of the Night war at UFC 155 and their Fight of the Night war rematch at UFC on FOX: Maia vs. Condit last August
10
Decisions at UFC Fight Night: Silva vs. Bisping and UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Brunson, most decisions in 2016 and tied with UFC 169 for most decisions in UFC history
6
Submissions at UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Alvarez, most submissions in 2016
8
Knockouts at UFC 199, most KO/TKOs in 2016
17
Days notice that Michael “The Count” Bisping took the fight with then UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold at UFC 199, which Bisping won by first round knockout
20
UFC wins by Bisping including three this year, most wins in UFC history
5
The Ultimate Fighter winners that have gone on to win a UFC championship - Bisping, Carla Esparza, Rashad Evans, Forrest Griffin and Matt Serra
9
Active UFC fight win streak by The Ultimate Fighter 13 winner Tony Ferguson who added two wins this year, 4th longest active UFC win streak
10
Active UFC fight win streak by current interim UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway who added two wins this year plus the belt, 3rd longest active UFC win streak
11
Active UFC win streak by current UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson who added two wins/title defenses this year, 2nd longest active UFC win streak behind Jon Jones’ 13
9
Successful/consecutive UFC title defenses by “Mighty Mouse”, tied with Georges St-Pierre for 2nd most successful/consecutive UFC title defenses behind Anderson Silva’s 10
347
Significant strikes landed by current UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk combined in her two successful title defenses this year over Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz
4
Successful/consecutive titles defenses by “Joanna Champion”, 2nd most active UFC title defenses behind Demetrious Johnson’s 9
4
Consecutive wins by Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone since moving to welterweight from lightweight
100
Percentage of Cerrone’s welterweight wins are by finish including three KO/TKOs (two by head kick) and one submission, plus three Performance of the Night bonuses
3
KO/TKOs were also scored in 2016 by Cody Garbrandt, current UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and Gegard Mousasi
1057
Days between successful UFC heavyweight title defenses as then champ Cain Velasquez defeated Junior Dos Santos at UFC 166 and current champ Stipe Miocic defeated Alistair Overeem at UFC 203
203
UFC event where CM Punk made his pro MMA debut inside the Octagon in a first round submission loss to Mickey Gall
1653
Days between former UFC heavyweight champ Brock Lesnar’s previous bout at UFC 141 and his return at UFC 200
9
Days notice for The Ultimate Fighter 25’s Brandon Moreno as he made his UFC debut against Louis Smolka, which Moreno won by guillotine choke in the first round
140
Pounds or catchweight that Cris “Cyborg” Justino fought at twice this year resulting in back-to-back KO/TKOs at UFC 198 and UFC Fight Night: Cyborg vs. Lansberg
Comments