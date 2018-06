10 Best Heavyweight Title Fights of All-Time

It’s also the title that has changed hands the most times, as there have been 19 undisputed champions and counting, along with five interim titleholders. And until recently, no one had been able to successfully defend the heavyweight strap more than twice consecutively without getting knocked off. No UFC belt has been around longer than the heavyweight title, which made its first appearance at UFC 12 and has been in rotation ever since.It’s also the title that has changed hands the most times, as there have been 19 undisputed champions and counting, along with five interim titleholders. And until recently, no one had been able to successfully defend the heavyweight strap more than twice consecutively without getting knocked off.





Brock Lesnar def. Frank Mir by TKO (punches) at 1:48 of Round 2 (UFC 100)

Arguably the biggest rematch in UFC history (at the time), the heavyweight title unification bout between Lesnar and Mir was the perfect bout to close out the UFC’s centennial show.



Mir had tapped Lesnar in the former WWE superstar’s promotional debut, but the contest was steeped in controversy. Referee Steve Mazzagatti paused the action early to deduct a point from Lesnar for punches to the back of the head without giving the UFC neophyte any kind of warning and restarted them on the feet. When they went back to the ground and Mir locked up the fight-ending kneebar, Lesnar basically had to tap twice.



The tension between the two grew from there and when they finally found themselves inside the Octagon with one another again, it was more grudge match than title fight and the hulking wrestler made sure there was no controversy. Lesnar controlled Mir from top position throughout the first, opening him up a little bit with some punches, and early in the second, he unleashed a string of thudding blows that sealed the deal.



Brock Lesnar def. Shane Carwin by Submission (arm-triangle choke) at 2:19 of Round 2 (UFC 116)

While Lesnar was sidelined due to diverticulitis, Carwin continued his unbeaten rampage through the heavyweight division, claiming the interim title with a first-round stoppage win over Mir at UFC 111 to set up a mid-summer unification bout with the returning champion.



The opening five minutes were all Carwin and, at various points, it seemed like he was one more good shot away from earning the stoppage victory and emerging as the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. But that finish never came and when the second round was about to begin, a different picture emerged.



While Carwin shot a smiling Lesnar a wink to begin the frame, it was clear he was spent, and Lesnar took full advantage, easily putting Carwin on the canvas before setting up an arm-triangle choke and securing the tap.



To this day, the first-round beating doled out by Carwin remains a topic of debate and the center of numerous “Sliding Doors” discussions about what may have been had the fight been stopped.



Cain Velasquez def. Brock Lesnar by TKO (punches) at 4:12 of Round 1 (UFC 121)

(Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)



Three months after Lesnar tapped Carwin to secure his place atop the heavyweight division, an undefeated 28-year-old who had long been considered a potential champion and appeared destined to enjoy the longest reign in the division’s history dethroned him.



Velasquez raced out to an 8-0 record to begin his career on the strength of a blend of skills and characteristics that were previously unseen in combination in the heavyweight division. He was the total package – a former Division I wrestler with excellent kickboxing, cardio for days and a nasty streak to go with it – and he steamrolled Lesnar. One of Velasquez’s early blows sent the champion tumbling across the cage and as soon as that happened, it was clear that a new champion was being crowned.



