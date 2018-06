10 Best Featherweight Title Fights in UFC History

But despite being less than 10 years old and there having been only three champions –



This is The 10. The UFC featherweight title doesn't have as rich a history as the heavyweight strap or even the welterweight title, having been introduced into the promotion at UFC 123 in advance of fighters from the WEC matriculating to the Octagon.But despite being less than 10 years old and there having been only three champions – Jose Aldo Conor McGregor and current champ Max Holloway , who defends his title against Brian Ortega at UFC 226 in Las Vegas – there have been some outstanding battles fought over the 145-pound title.Here's a look at the best of them, in chronological order.





Jose Aldo def. Mark Hominick by Unanimous Decision (UFC 129)

The first featherweight title fight in UFC history took place at the biggest event the company had ever put together at the time, as more than 55,000 people packed Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario to watch Aldo and Hominick throw down in the Octagon.



While Aldo entered as the dominant reigning champion, Hominick was the bigger story heading into the contest, as UFC 129 marked the first time the London, Ontario native and Canadian MMA pioneer was able to compete in his home province and he and his wife were expecting their first child. There was a “Hollywood couldn’t have scripted it better” feel to things and the bout played out that way as well, minus the predictable finish.



Aldo controlled the action throughout the opening four rounds, using his speed and precision to pick away at Hominick in space and leave him with a gargantuan hematoma on his forehead. But “The Machine” was undeterred and as the champion faded in the fifth, Hominick poured it on, sending the partisan crowd into a hysterics as they tried to will a finish into existence.



It wasn’t meant to be though, as Aldo was never really in serious trouble and took home a clear decision win on the cards. Regardless of the results, this was still a thrilling debut for the featherweight title.



Jose Aldo def. Chad Mendes by Knockout (Knee) at 4:59 of Round 1 (UFC 142)

After dispatching



At the time, this was the best fight possible in the division and a matchup that had been brewing for some time. Mendes was the undefeated challenger and viewed as a formidable threat to Aldo and his crown.



Late in the opening frame, the Brazilian star spun around and dropped Mendes with a perfectly placed knee, bringing the clash to a sudden halt and kicking off one of the coolest, most organically awesome victory celebrations in UFC history as Aldo raced into the crowd and was swarmed by jubilant fans.



Jose Aldo def. Frankie Edgar by Unanimous Decision (UFC 156)

Following a three-year run at the top of the lightweight division, Edgar dropped down to featherweight and into an immediate title fight opposite Aldo. While had lost his last two outings, both of Edgar’s setbacks against



While Edgar went and made it a competitive fight and pushed the champion, Aldo was a step ahead the entire way; a shade quicker, a touch sharper, a little too slick for the perennial contender from Toms River, New Jersey.



Although he had enjoyed more spectacular finishes and even more dominant showings, this was the fight that truly established Aldo as the top featherweight in the history of the sport. To outwork the fast-paced Edgar for 25 minutes and score a decisive decision over the former lightweight kingpin forced everybody to give the Nova Uniao product his due and elevated him to a new level of stardom and acclaim in the UFC.



Jose Aldo def. Chad Mendes by Unanimous Decision (UFC 179)

Just under three years after their first meeting, Aldo and Mendes ran it back, returning to Rio de Janeiro for a championship rematch.



In the time since their first encounter, Aldo had added three more successful title defenses to his resume, further cementing himself as the ruler of the featherweight ranks and one of the top talents in the sport. Meanwhile, all Mendes had done was go out and earn five consecutive victories, four by stoppage, to once again rise to the top of the list of contenders.



The first fight ended quickly, but the second fight was a five-round classic, with Mendes pushing Aldo like no one else had to that point in his career. While the scores came back 49-46 across the board, the 25-minute affair felt much closer than that and remains, in my opinion, the greatest championship fight in the history of the UFC featherweight division.



Conor McGregor def. Chad Mendes by TKO (punches) at 4:57 of Round 2 (UFC 189)

Originally scheduled to face Aldo following their promotional world tour, “The Notorious” one welcomed Mendes into the Octagon for an interim title fight in the summer of 2015 and blew the roof off the MGM Grand Garden Arena.



Packed to the gills with a raucous pro-McGregor crowd, things got off to a rough start for the Irish standout, as Mendes controlled the opening round with his wrestling and appeared poised to do the same throughout the second as well. But after Mendes attacked a submission and came up short, McGregor pounced, sniping home his signature left hand to send the American crashing to the canvas in a heap and sending the crowd into hysterics.



Originally scheduled to face Aldo following their promotional world tour, "The Notorious" one welcomed Mendes into the Octagon for an interim title fight in the summer of 2015 and blew the roof off the MGM Grand Garden Arena.Packed to the gills with a raucous pro-McGregor crowd, things got off to a rough start for the Irish standout, as Mendes controlled the opening round with his wrestling and appeared poised to do the same throughout the second as well. But after Mendes attacked a submission and came up short, McGregor pounced, sniping home his signature left hand to send the American crashing to the canvas in a heap and sending the crowd into hysterics.While it wasn't the showdown with Aldo that was expected, McGregor maintained his place in the championship queue by collecting the biggest win of his career and the UFC got its first real look at the true power of his stardom.