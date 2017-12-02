Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

'Bonecrusher' Diakiese ready to put on a show at UFC 219

By Thomas Gerbasi December 19, 2017
Article
Comments (
)
Marc Diakiese celebrates his knockout victory over Teemu Packalen during the UFC Fight Night event at The O2 arena on March 18, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC) When the trailer for the upcoming EA Sports UFC 3 video game hit the internet, everyone who is anyone in the UFC was there in digital form, from McGregor and Liddell to GSP and “Mighty Mouse.”

And if lightweight prospect Marc Diakiese needed any reminders that he is considered a fighter with the potential to join those aforementioned names in the history books in the coming years, he just had to fast forward 47 seconds to his appearance in the trailer. It’s something he’s still taking in.

“It felt great,” Diakiese said. “It made me realize that they’ve got hopes for me. As long as I keep doing the work, I believe I’ll get somewhere. They understand and they believe in me, so it’s about doing the work.”

It’s why Diakiese has set up shop in Florida with American Top Team, far away from his lady and two kids back in England. It’s about the work and getting in reps with top level pros as he chases championship glory.

Marc Diakiese of England takes down Frankie Perez during the UFC Fight Night event at the Times Union Center on December 9, 2016 in Albany, New York. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Zuffa LLC) “I’m here for a reason,” he said. “I’m learning and getting out there and performing.”

A member of the UFC roster since October 2016, the 24-year-old won three straight in the Octagon, decisioning Frankie Perez and knocking out Lukasz Sajewski and Teemu Packalen. But in July, his Las Vegas debut turned into his first pro loss, as he dropped a split decision to fellow up and comer Drakkar Klose.

“I was very disappointed,” Diakiese said of his first setback. “I realized that there’s a very small margin of error, and I thought I did really bad, but then I watched it back, and to be honest, I felt like I won the first round and the third. I felt like, if anything, it could have been a draw. But I don’t want to take anything from him. I sort of accepted it and it just made me a better fighter. Now I understand I can lose at any time.”

Taking responsibility for his loss and using it to learn and motivate himself as he returns on Dec. 30 to face New Zealand’s Dan Hooker at UFC 219, Diakiese has moved on from the Klose fight in a mature manner. That doesn’t mean it didn’t hit him hard for a while.

RELATED: UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm - Extended Preview | Free Fight: Cyborg vs Smith

“I can’t lie; it took me a week to really think about it, like how did this happen to me?” he said. “I questioned a lot of things, but through time, I’ve gone back to training and, to be honest, I don’t feel like I lost any hype. I got so much support and I had some nice messages, and I realized people lose in MMA. In the UFC, you’re fighting the best guys, but as long as I keep learning and moving forward, I’ve got very big potential to make something of myself. It’s just a matter of time.”

(R-L) Marc Diakiese takes down Lukasz Sajewski o during the UFC 204 Fight Night at the Manchester Evening News Arena on October 8, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)That’s the consensus when it comes to the talented 155-pounder, and a week from Saturday he can reintroduce himself in style if he can pull off one of his trademark highlight reel finishes.

“That’s just the fighter I am,” he said. “I want to finish fights. I think sometimes I feel like I put too much pressure on myself because I want to perform every time.”

That’s good pressure, though, and with Hooker fresh from a Performance of the Night knockout of veteran Ross Pearson in June, Diakiese believes “The Hangman” just might be willing to give him the kind of fight he wants at T-Mobile Arena.

“He’s coming off the fight with Ross Pearson, his confidence will be up and I believe he’ll want to come and trade with me,” Diakiese said. “If he fights the way he fought Ross Pearson, I’ll be very happy with that. But I’m expecting a fight and I’m doing everything.”

Including preparing for the possibility of a wrestling match if that breaks out?

“Bonecrusher” laughs.

“If it goes in that area I think I’ll dominate, but I want to keep it standing. I took a loss and coming back, it’s gonna be a show, so I want to stand up.”

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, December 30
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Las Vegas, Nevada
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Cris Cyborg versus Holly Holm in the main event at UFC 219 promises to be one crazy fight. Don't miss the action live on Pay-Per-View on Dec. 30.
Cris Cyborg versus Holly Holm in the main event at UFC 219 promises to be one crazy fight. Don't miss the action live on Pay-Per-View on Dec. 30.
Dec 19, 2017
Host Lisa Foiles runs down some of the many highlights of Fight Night Winnipeg, featuring Rafael Dos Anjos, Santiago Ponzinibbio and more.
Host Lisa Foiles runs down some of the many highlights of Fight Night Winnipeg, featuring Rafael Dos Anjos, Santiago Ponzinibbio and more.
Dec 19, 2017
UFC 219 features an epic fight in the main event as former champion Holly Holm takes on champion Cris Cyborg for the women's featherweight title.
UFC 219 features an epic fight in the main event as former champion Holly Holm takes on champion Cris Cyborg for the women's featherweight title.
Dec 19, 2017
Champion Cris Cyborg and challenger Holly Holm have a chance to become legendary on Dec. 30 at UFC 219 as they face off in the main event for the UFC's women's featherweight title.
Champion Cris Cyborg and challenger Holly Holm have a chance to become legendary on Dec. 30 at UFC 219 as they face off in the main event for the UFC's women's featherweight title.
Dec 19, 2017
UFC President Dana White recaps the historic UFC 217, which featured three belt changes.
UFC President Dana White recaps the historic UFC 217, which featured three belt changes.
Nov 4, 2017
Rose Namajunas talks backstage at UFC 217 after defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the women's strawweight title.
Rose Namajunas talks backstage at UFC 217 after defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the women's strawweight title.
Nov 4, 2017
TJ Dillashaw talks backstage after defeating Cody Garbrandt at UFC 217 for the bantamweight title.
TJ Dillashaw talks backstage after defeating Cody Garbrandt at UFC 217 for the bantamweight title.
Nov 4, 2017
Megan Olivi speaks with Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson following his win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden.
Megan Olivi speaks with Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson following his win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden.
Nov 5, 2017